New Delhi: The Delhi Police has filed a supplementary charge sheet against Sharjeel Imam in connection with a case relating to the violence that broke out in the national capital’s Jamia Milia Islamia in December last year.

The charge sheet was filed before Metropolitan Magistrate of the Saket Court.

Speaking over the phone, Sharjeel’s counsel Ibrahim said: “This is absolutely absurd. They are trying to link him with some Islamist organization without naming it.”

Imam was arrested for instigating and abetting the Jamia riots, due to his seditious speech delivered on 13.12.19. During investigation, on the basis of evidences collected, Sections 124 A IPC and 153 A IPC ( Sedition and promoting enmity between classes) were invoked in the case.

“On 15.12.19, serious riots had broken out in consequence to the protest march organised by Jamia students against CAA (the Citizenship Amendment Act) in the area of PS New Friends Colony and Jamia. The mob indulged in large scale rioting, stone pelting and arson, and in the process destroyed many public and private properties. Cases of rioting, arson and damage to public properties were registered in both the police stations. Many policemen and public persons were injured in the riots,” the Delhi Police said in a statement.

IANS