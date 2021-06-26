New Delhi: The Mahanadi Water Disputes Tribunal Saturday directed the Central ministries and agencies to supply documents related to Mahanadi basin to Odisha and Chhattisgarh.

A three-judge bench of the tribunal headed by Supreme Court judge Justice AM Khanwilkar and comprising Justices Ravi Ranjan and Indermeet Kaur issued directions to the Central agencies after both the states apprised the tribunal that they haven’t received all the documents required in the adjudication of Mahanadi river water dispute between the riparian states. The tribunal has posted the matter for hearing to August 14.

During the hearing, the counsels appearing for Odisha and Chhattisgarh complained before the tribunal that agencies like Central Water Commission (CWC), India Meteorological Department (IMD), Ministry of Jal Shakti, Ministry of Environment and Forests and others have not supplied complete documents sought by both the states.

The Odisha government had sought copies of Technical Advisory Committee notes of over 23 projects cleared in Mahanadi basin since 1950 namely Mayana Tank, Gej Tank, Dhara Tank and Saroda Tank. The state government also sought detailed reports of several projects cleared by the CWC in Mahanadi basin.

The state government had requested the Ministry of Jal Shakti to provide it letter of submissions and summary of recommendations made by the advisory committee in 1948 for Hirakud dam. It had also demanded Terms of Reference, report of advisory committee constituted in 1952 on Hirakud dam project. The state government also requested all Public Accounts Committee reports on the Hirakud dam except 11th report. It also pleaded for the project wise detail utilisation in Mahanadi basin.

Further, Odisha government sought environment clearance reports issued to around 35 projects in Mahanadi basin from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

Notably, the Mahanadi tribunal, constituted in 2018, has completed the three-year tenure March 12, 2021 and is now on the extension of two years.