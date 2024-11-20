Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Wednesday emphasised that the support and engagement of the Odia diaspora are vital for enhancing the state’s global outreach.

Majhi was addressing an interactive session with over 400 members of the Odia diaspora in Singapore on the concluding day of his visit to the island nation.

During the tour, the delegation led by the Chief Minister participated in high-level meetings, investment roadshows, and visits to major industrial and infrastructure hubs, paving the way for future collaborations in key sectors, according to an official statement.

“Our visit to Singapore has been highly productive, allowing us to explore new avenues and gain valuable insights for Odisha’s growth journey. The support and engagement of the Odia diaspora here are crucial to strengthening our global outreach,” Majhi said.

He highlighted meaningful discussions with industry leaders from diverse sectors such as chemicals, petrochemicals, green energy, logistics, financial services, and port-based industrial infrastructure, which have opened doors for potential collaborations.

Industries Minister Sampad Chandra Swain described the visit as a significant step in showcasing Odisha’s potential as a thriving investment destination.

“We are committed to enhancing port-based industrial infrastructure and expanding skill development initiatives to create a highly capable workforce. Our focus remains on sustainable growth, leveraging global expertise to drive innovation and boost economic progress,” Swain said.

Later, in a post on X, Majhi wrote: “I had a discussion with Mr. Rene Pill Pedersen from AP Moller Maersk Group about establishing a ship recycling facility in Odisha. We also discussed enhancing port-based industrial infrastructure and logistics, including container terminals and the Multimodal Logistics Park (MMLP), which will significantly empower the state economy.”

PTI