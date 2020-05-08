New Delhi: The Supreme Court said Friday that states can consider ‘indirect sale, home delivery’ of liquor to ensure minimal crowds. This will also enable proper social distancing, something which is not being noticed when liquor shops are open. Hearing a PIL (public interest litigation) seeking a ban on direct sale of liquor (sale through shops) during the lockdown period, the Supreme Court made the observation about ‘home delivery’. It also declined to entertain the plea.

Justices Ashok Bhushan, Sanjay Kishan Kaul and BR Gavai heard the case via video-conferencing as the Supreme Court. “We will not pass any order but states should consider home delivery or indirect sale of liquor to maintain social distancing,” the three-judge bench of the top court said in response to the petition.

“Discussion on home delivery (of alcohol) is going on. What do you want us to do?” Justice Kaul asked the petitioner.

Some websites have reported that App-based food delivery company ‘Zomato’ is considering branching out into door-delivery of alcohol.

There is currently no legal provision for home deliveries of alcohol in India. Industry body International Spirits and Wines Association of India (ISWAI), Zomato and others are trying to change the rules and are lobbying aggressively.

