New Delhi: The Supreme Court Collegium has approved the proposal for elevation of six judicial officers as judges in the Delhi High Court and five judicial officers and seven advocates as judges of Telangana High Court.

The collegium, which is headed by Chief Justice N.V. Ramana, in a statement said: “The Supreme Court Collegium in its meeting held on February 1, 2022 has approved the proposal for elevation of the following Judicial Officers as Judges in the Delhi High Court: Poonam A. Bamba, Neena Bansal Krishna, Dinesh Kumar Sharma, Anoop Kumar Mendiratta, Swarana Kanta Sharma, and Sudhir Kumar Jaina.

The collegium also approved the proposal for the elevation of seven advocates and five judicial officers as judges in the Telangana High Court. The advocates are — Kasoju Surendhar @ K. Surender, Chada Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy, Surepalli Nanda, Mummineni Sudheer Kumar, Juvvadi Sridevi @ Kuchadi Sridevi, Mirza Safiulla Baig, and Natcharaju Shravan Kumar Venkat. The judicial officers are: G. Anupama Chakravarthy, M.G. Priyadarshini, Sambasivarao Naidu, A. Santosh Reddy, and Dr D. Nagarjun.

The collegium in its meeting held on February 1, 2022, resolved to reiterate its earlier recommendation for elevation of Cheppudira Monnappa Poonacha, advocate, as judge in the Karnataka High Court.

In another statement, the collegium said: “The Supreme Court Collegium in its meeting held on February 1, 2022 has, on reconsideration, resolved to reiterate its earlier recommendation for elevation of the following two Advocates as Judges in the Patna High Court: Khatim Reza, and Dr Anshuman Pandey. The Supreme Court Collegium also approved the proposal for elevation of Rajiv Roy, Advocate, as Judge in the Patna High Court”.

The collegium also resolved to reiterate its earlier recommendation for elevation of two judicial officers as judges in the Calcutta High Court: Shampa Dutt (Paul), and Siddhartha Roy Chowdhury.

In a statement, the collegium said: “The Supreme Court Collegium in its meeting held on February 1, 2022 has, on reconsideration, resolved to reiterate its earlier recommendation for elevation of the following two Judicial Officers as Judges in the Bombay High Court: U.S. Joshi-Phalke, and B.P. Deshpande”.

The collegium also resolved to reiterate its earlier recommendation for elevation of Pradeep Kumar Srivastava, judicial officer as judge in the Jharkhand High Court.

