New Delhi: The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended transfer of Gauhati High Court judge Manash Ranjan Pathak to Orissa High Court, official sources said Tuesday.

This is among the transfers or repatriation of 21 judges of several HCs as recommended by the Collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India BR Gavai, Monday.

“The Supreme Court Collegium in its meeting held on May 26, 2025 has recommended transfers/ repatriation of the following judges of high courts,” said a statement uploaded on the apex court’s website. It said the Collegium has recommended that Telangana HC judge Sujoy Paul be transferred to the Calcutta HC.

The Collegium has said Justice V Kameswar Rao, presently a judge of the Karnataka HC, be repatriated to the Delhi HC.

The Collegium has said, “Gauhati HC judges Lanusungkum Jamir and Manash Ranjan Pathak be transferred to the HCs of Calcutta and Orissa, respectively.” It has also said Bombay HC judge Nitin Wasudeo Sambre be transferred to the Delhi HC.

According to the statement, the Collegium has recommended that Allahabad HC judge Ashwani Kumar Mishra be transferred to the Punjab and Haryana HC.

The Collegium has recommended that Justice Suman Shyam of the Gauhati HC be transferred to the Bombay HC. It has recommended the repatriation of Punjab and Haryana HC judge Sanjeev Prakash Sharma to the Rajasthan HC. It has said Justice Vivek Chaudhary of the Allahabad HC be transferred to the Delhi HC. The statement said the Collegium has recommended the transfer of Kerala HC judge Dinesh Kumar Singh to the Karnataka HC. The Collegium has said Madras HC judge Vivek Kumar Singh be transferred to the Madhya Pradesh HC.

The Collegium has recommended the repatriation of Madras HC judge Battu Devanand to the Andhra Pradesh HC. It has said Justice Jayant Banerji of the Allahabad HC be transferred to the Karnataka HC. Among others, it has recommended the repatriation of Karnataka HC judge C Sumalatha to the Telangana HC.

