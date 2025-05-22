Cuttack: In an unusual order, the Orissa High Court has granted bail to a bank loan defaulter on the condition that she cleans the premises of a bank branch for two hours daily over two months.

The order was issued Tuesday by a vacation bench of Justice SK Panigrahi, who directed city resident Manogyan Patnaik to clean ICICI Bank’s Link Road Branch every day from 8 AM to 10 AM for a period of two months.

Patnaik had been in custody since her arrest February 5 by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the State Crime Branch.

She was accused of fraudulently availing multiple loans from ICICI Bank and Indian Bank by mortgaging the same residential property multiple times, and later selling the mortgaged property to another person, who also took a loan on it via an internal balance transfer.

Without going into the merits of the case, Justice Panigrahi allowed the bail application of Patnaik and directed that the petitioner be released on bail with some stringent terms and conditions as deemed just and proper by the trial court along with the conditions set by the High Court.

The HC in its order has asked the petitioner not to indulge in any criminal offence while on bail and should not tamper with the evidence of the prosecution in any manner.

“The petitioner shall approach the ICICI Bank and clean the bank premises”, the order said, adding that the violation of the conditions shall entail cancellation of the bail.

The HC has also asked the local police, in coordination with the bank authorities, to monitor whether the petitioner is adhering the bail conditions or not.

PTI