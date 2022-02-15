New Delhi: The Supreme Court refused to grant bail Tuesday to Sk Ishak, a resident of Khurda. He was arrested by the Odisha Police on charges of smuggling 96 kilogram of cannabis. A three-judge bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Chief Justice NV Ramana, asked the counsel appearing for the accused to file a bail plea after six months if the trial does not proceed in the matter, it was learnt.

During the hearing, the counsel for Ishak submitted that his client has been in jail for a year. However, the trial in the case has not started yet. “Wait for another six months. If the trial does not progress, we will grant you bail,” the Supreme Court bench observed.

Notably, Ishak was arrested by the Odisha Police when he was allegedly smuggling 96 kilogram of cannabis in Bhubaneswar in 2018. “A patrolling team of Khandagiri police intercepted him in Baramunda locality and recovered a gunny bag containing the contraband,” said a source.