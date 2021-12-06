New Delhi: The Supreme Court said Monday a plea filed against the decision of the Punjab government to appoint poll strategist Prashant Kishor as an advisor to former Chief Minister Amarinder Singh in the rank of a Cabinet Minister ‘does not survive for consideration’ as the poll expert has resigned from the post. “The expert has himself resigned August 4, 2021, as an advisor to the Chief Minister. This does not survive for consideration,” said a bench comprising Justices SK Kaul and MM Sundresh in its order while disposing of the appeal filed against the decision of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Prashant Kishor had resigned as Singh’s principal advisor. He had said he was taking ‘a temporary break from an active role in public life’.

Also read: BJP not going anywhere even if people throw away Modi: Prashant Kishor

Kishor had managed the Congress’ successful campaign in Punjab in the 2017 polls. He had devised programmes such as ‘Punjab Da Captain’ and ‘Coffee with Captain’ to drum up support for the party during the polls.

The top court was hearing an appeal filed by Labh Singh, a retired boxing coach, and Satinder Singh, an advocate. They had contended that Kishor is an expert in organising elections and is assisting parties in various states.

The appeal had stated that the appointment of Kishor as principal advisor to the Chief Minister, in the rank and status of a Cabinet Minister, at the cost of public money is not permissible.