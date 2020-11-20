New Delhi: The Supreme Court Friday permitted the advocate of Kerala Journalist Siddique Kappan to meet him in jail. Siddique has been lodged in a jail in Uttar Pradesh under the UAPA act.

A bench of the Apex court headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde observed that there is no objection to an advocate meeting the accused journalist to get his signature for the vakalatnama to facilitate his bail application.

“There is no objection to an advocate approaching to accused for signature or vakalatnama,” the bench observed.