New Delhi: Nine parties have been held guilty of contempt and eight of them have been fined by the Supreme Court. Among the parties who have been hauled up are the BJP, the Congress, the CPI(M) and a few others. The parties have also been criticised for not making public the criminal records of their candidates. Parties ‘refuse to wake up from deep slumber’, the judges said.

This incidentally is the first time that the Supreme Court has gone on a direct approach and has punished political parties.

Details to follow