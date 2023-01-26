New Delhi: Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud launched a Supreme Court service Wednesday that will start providing judgements in various Indian scheduled languages from Republic Day.

There are 22 languages in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution including Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Kashmiri, Konkani, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Nepali, Odia, Punjabi, Sanskrit, Sindhi, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu, Bodo, Santhali, Maithili and Dogri.

“We have 1,091 judgments in regional languages which will be launched tomorrow on Republic Day,” the CJI said.

“We have 21 in Oriya, 14 in Marathi, four in Assamese, 17 in Kannada, 29 in Malayalam, and three in Nepali,” the CJI added.

Agencies