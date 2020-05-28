Betanoti: A man died just three days after his return from a quarantine centre at Bhalubasa village of Nahandashola panchayat under this block in Mayurbhanj district late Wednesday night.

The deceased has been identified as 55 years old Paresh Chandra Mohanta, a Surat returnee.

While his cause of death is yet to be ascertained, the villagers are in fear and apprehension, suspecting him to have died of coronavirus given his travel history to one of the hotspots in the country. Betanoti police, meanwhile, said that the postmortem report will help reach a conclusion.

Paresh worked as a cook at a company in Surat. Ten days ago he returned from Surat and spent seven days of quarantine period at the quarantine centre set up at Adarsha Vidyalay in Garudabasa village. He was then allowed to go home.

Three days later, he breathed his last in his house. According to Nahandashola panchayat’s sarpanch, he had been asymptomatic during his stay in the centre. That said, his blood sample was not collected for testing.

While fellow villagers had stopped visiting his house for fear of contracting the infection even after he was discharged from the quarantine centre, no one turned up at his house even after his death.

Based on the information provided by his widow Somabari Mohanta, Betanoti police registered a case (Case No-119/20) and started a probe into the matter. A forensic team is helping local cops in the investigation, it was learnt.

