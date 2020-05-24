Khajuripada: Migrant workers from Surat who were en route to their homes flouted lockdown norms here Sunday. They got down from the bus they were travelling in and took a bath in the pond at Sambepadar village.

This incident created panic among the local residents. They have now demanded that the entire area be sanitised along with the pond.

Sources said that the bus with the Surat returnees stopped on the road passing through Sambepadar village under Khajuripada block in Kandhamal district. Some of the migrant workers wanted to attend nature’s call and they asked the driver to stop.

However, once the returnees got down from the bus, a different scene was witnessed. Some of them jumped into the pond, while others brought out buckets to collect water and bathe on the road itself.

Local villagers entered into an altercation with the Surat returnees. The locals turned panicky fearing the spread of coronavirus as the returnees were yet to be put in quarantine. They have asked the administration to sanitise the entire area.

PNN