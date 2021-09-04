Raipur: The Chhattisgarh government has ordered a probe into irregularities at a recently-held government-run sterilisation camp in Surguja district. As per information available a surgeon allegedly performed tubectomies on 101 women in seven hours in the district, an official said Saturday. The sterilisation camp was held August 27 at Narmadapur community health centre in Mainpat development block of the district. It is located over 300 km away from here.

Local newspapers had reported alleged irregularities in the camp. After that, the Health department swung into action. It issued show-cause notices to the surgeon and a local health official. Following complaints regarding the sterilisation camp, a probe has been ordered, based on which further action will be taken, said Dr Alok Shukla, Principal Secretary of Chhattisgarh’s Health and Family Welfare department.

“A total of 101 surgeries were performed by a (government) surgeon in the camp. The women who underwent the procedure were reported to be in a normal condition. However, as per the government guidelines, a surgeon can perform a maximum of 30 surgeries in a day. Hence, an enquiry has been ordered to ascertain why the guidelines had been violated,” Dr Shukla added.

The surgeon has claimed that a large number of women had turned up for the procedure. They urged him to perform the operations, citing that they had come from remote villages and cannot travel frequently.

Earlier, Surguja Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) PS Sisodiya had August 29 issued a show-cause notice to surgical specialist Dr Jibnus Ekka, who performed operations in the camp, and block medical officer (BMO) Dr RS Singh seeking their reply in this regard. The CMHO had also constituted a three-member committee to probe the matter.

“The surgeries were conducted from 12.00noon to 7.00pm August 27. Once the enquiry committee submits its report, further action will be taken. Stern action will be taken against people who are found guilty,” Dr Sisodiya said.

In November 2014, at least 83 women had developed complications after undergoing a procedure at a government-held sterilisation camp in Bilaspur district. Thirteen of them had died, triggering widespread criticism against the government-run programme offering free sterilisation.