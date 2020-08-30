Khurda: Days, after Hirakud reservoir authorities opened several sluice gates to release excess floodwater, Rajua River in Khurda district is in spate leading to flooding in several areas of rural Khurda.

The floodwater has marooned more than 15 villages under Naranagada, Brajamohanpur and Orabarasingh panchayats in Khurda block here. More than 700 families and 300 livestock from these villages have been badly affected.

According to locals, hundreds of acre of farmland have also been submerged in floodwater. Residents of the flood-affected Hirimula, Orami and Dhabalapur villages under Orabarasingh panchayat have been evacuated to nearby safer places, a district official sources informed.

Most houses of Manapur village have been completely waterlogged for past three days. Local residents here demanded a check-dam on Rajua River.

Notably, Khurda collector Sanat kumar Mohanty had toured the area in a boat and had taken stock of the flood situation Friday.

The administration plans to shift residents of several more villagers to safer grounds with predictions of more rain expected in the state. Khurda administration has been providing cooked food at Hirimula village. A team of veterinary doctors have conducted health checkup of livestock in these villages and distributed cattle feed.

Similarly, another team of doctors tested the health condition of local villagers and distributed medicines. Similar measures were taken at Manapur village under Naranagada panchayat as well, Khurda tehsildar Padma Charan Sahoo expressed.

As of Sunday, floodwater flows 4ft above farmlands at Sarua panchayat area under Begunia block in the district. Khurda administration is on alert to handle the flood situation here, collector Mohanty asserted.

PNN