Port of Spain: Currently one of the hottest properties of Indian cricket, Shubman Gill had a terrific tour of the Caribbean islands scoring 462 runs, which included an unbeaten double ton in the final unofficial Test. The 19-year-old though feels that batting in those tough West Indian conditions was his biggest challenge.

“I think the biggest challenge was to bat in those tough West Indian conditions. During the one-dayers, it was very difficult to bat on. There was moisture in the wickets, balls were not coming on easily too,” Gill said after India A drew against West Indies A in the third and final unofficial Test here.

“To bat in these kind of wickets and most importantly to hang in there in the middle for a longer period of time was the biggest takeaway for me in this series,” Gill was quoted as saying by a section of media.

The Indians were the runaway winners on the tour bagging the unofficial ODI series 4-1 before stamping their authority in the four-day format with a 2-0 margin. For the record, Gill had also hit three half centuries during the one-dayers.

Asked how much content he was with his performance, Gill said, “I am quite satisfied with my batting in this series. In the last game I got out cheaply in the first innings, but I was clear in my mind that if I get set in the second innings, I will do something and that happened eventually.”

“We were 14/3 when I came to bat. Myself and Hanuma Vihari spoke with each other that we have to hang in at the crease for a bigger partnership and I am happy that happened. But would have been happier had we won the game,” he added.

The Punjab lad, who had also scored a century against Pakistan in the triumphant U-19 World Cup campaign last year, also sounded happier about former New Zealand skipper Brendon McCullum joining Kolkata Knight Riders as an assistant coach.

“To be honest, I am very excited. Have grown up watching his batting on television many times — especially the way he took New Zealand to their first ever Word Cup final in Australia in 2015. Now that I will be sharing the same dressing room with him, it’s a nice feeling,” Gill rounded off.