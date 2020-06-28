News of actor Sushant Singh Rajput ending his life through suicide June 14 sent shockwaves across the country.

Many questions have been left unanswered as to why the talented 34-year-old took the extreme step.

Investigations are still on with the police interviewing close to 27 people in connection with the case. According to reports, Sushant was believed to be in a live-in relationship with rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. Rhea moved back to her house only a few days before Sushant took his own life. It is believed that the couple had a fight before the actress moved out.

Once upon a time the couple seemed to be inseparable. From attending movies to going out for romantic dinners, Sushant and Rhea enjoyed each others’ company.

Sushant back in June 2019 shared a happy moment between the couple on his Instagram handle. Rhea reposted the photo on her handle with the caption: “Happiness is a warm gun! #rheality gets #rheal #Repost @sushantsinghrajput Picturesque memories :).”

The photo also features some other faces, probably friends of the couple, and Sushant’s pet dog, Hash.

Sushant had deleted the picture from her profile but Rhea still has the happy moment framed in her profile.

