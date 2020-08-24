Mumbai: Sushant Singh Rajput fans are demanding the ban of The Kapil Sharma Show because superstar Salman Khan is among its producers. On Monday, a user urged on a Facebook group named Justice For Sushant Singh Rajput #SSR: “Dear members, Totally boycott The Kapil Sharma Show.”

The group member also shared: “Dear SSR’s family, please be aware that Salman Khan is a co-producer of The Kapil Sharma Show. We have completely boycott him from everywhere, not just his movies, but also from every angles! So let’s boycott The Kapil Sharma Show from now onwards! Full on Boycott!!”

The group currently has 91,000 members. Several members liked, shared and commented on the post, extending support to the call for boycotting the comedy show.

Salman has been among several Bollywood celebrities hail from a filmi background who have been facing netizens’ ire ever since the nepotism debate opened up following Sushant’s death. Many Sushant fans on social media believe the late young actor was a victim of the practice of nepotism in the film industry, where outsiders like talented Sushant are victimised so that star kids can move ahead.

Recently, Salman was trolled on social media after sharing a tweet promoting Covid-19 masks launched by his brand.