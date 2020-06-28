Mumbai: Even as the investigation to probe Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide is on, Shiv Sena in an editorial in Saamana Sunday has said he was ‘not murdered’. The editorial has come down heavily on media and criticized them of celebrating a ‘festival’ of his demise.

Referring to continuous coverage related to him, and the sensational probe on his death, Sena MP Sanjay Raut has said that to ‘prevent his soul from going into depression’, such ‘Sushant effects’ must cease now.

Raut also revealed how the actor was being considered for George Fernandes’s biopic but it did not happen. He went on to blame Sushant’s depression as the reason behind him not bagging the role for the biopic.

In Saamna, Shiv Sena’s editorial piece, he wrote, “We had shortlisted 2-3 actors for it. Sushant was one of them. But I was informed that despite being a talented actor he is not mentally stable right now. He is in depression. He behaves weirdly on the set that creates a problem for everyone. Some people in the industry say Sushant himself destroyed his career.”

The MP also claimed that the Chhichhore actor was in isolating himself for a few days and was ‘mentally not stable’. He further claimed, “Due to failure, he committed suicide at his Bandra residence. This has exposed the mafia system and nepotism of Bollywood.”

Besides, Raut cited Sushant’s rent of the Bandra residence and cars to prove that he was financially stable and called his death a ‘plain suicide’.

“Kangana Ranaut exposed the face of nepotism in Bollywood, Sonu Nigam also raised his voice. “But point to be noted is that new people do come in this industry, they make a name for themself, only hard work is that matters here. The struggle is a part, people who stay and continue with their efforts, make a name for themselves,” he said.

PNN/Agencies