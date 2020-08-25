Mumbai: BJP Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy has alleged that Hindi film actor Sushant Singh Rajput was poisoned before his death.

Swamy tweeted Tuesday morning alleging that Sushant was poisoned and his autopsy was deliberately delayed, so that the poison in his stomach was dissolved by the digestive fluids.

“Now the diabolical mentality of the killers and their reach is being slowly revealed: autopsy was deliberately forcibly delayed so that the poisons in SSR’s stomach dissolves beyond recognition by the digestive fluids in the stomach. Time to nail those who are responsible,” Swamy tweeted from his verified account.

Throughout Monday, netizens trended a hashtag on Twitter demanding that the CBI, which has now taken over the investigation of the case should grill the doctors at Cooper Hospital who performed Sushant’s autopsy.

Monday evening, Swamy had tweeted suggesting Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty should be subjected to custodial interrogation.

“If Rhea Chakravarty keeps giving evidence which contradicts her conversation with Mahesh Bhatt then CBI will have no alternative but to arrest her and subject her to custodial interrogation to get at the truth,” reads Swamy’s tweet.

Recently, screenshots of a WhatsApp conversation, which took place June 8 allegedly between Rhea and Mahesh Bhatt, went viral on social media with netizens alleging that Rhea’s “sugar daddy” Mahesh Bhatt encouraged her to breakup with Sushant.