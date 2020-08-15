Mumbai: Investigations are still underway in the suicide case of Sushant Singh Rajput.

But these days many new things related to this case are coming out. Recently, another big revelation came to the forefront. Dhiren, a former driver of the actor, has said that Rhea Chakraborty used to party even when Sushant was ill.

Speaking to a news channel the driver claimed that Sushant’s sister Priyanka Singh once went to a party with Rhea and her brother Shouvik.

According to Dhiren, Sushant’s elder sister Priyanka had gone to Delhi after returning from that party. Perhaps she had a fight with someone in the party. He said, “About the fight, I am not sure but people tell me that there was a fight and Rhea provoked Sushant.”

Sushant’s former bodyguard had made similar allegations against Rhea. He had claimed that Rhea used to party at Sushant’s residence while he was sleeping. He also said that Rhea had complete control over everything.

Meanwhile, actress Ankita Lokhande, ex-girlfriend of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, has shared copies of her bank statements on social media soon after reports emerged claiming the late actor was paying EMIs for her flat.

Here i cease all the https://t.co/Hijb7p0Gy6 transparent as I could https://t.co/YUZm1qmB3L Flat's Registration as well as my Bank Statement's(01/01/19 to 01/03/20)highlighting the emi's being deducted from my account on monthly basis.There is nothing more I have to say🙏 pic.twitter.com/qpGQsIaOGw — Ankita lokhande (@anky1912) August 14, 2020

The ED Friday questioned Sushant’s personal staff, including his servant, in connection with the money laundering case it is probing in the matter. According to top ED officials, the agency recorded the statements of Pankaj Dubey, Rajat Mewati and Dipesh Sawant under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

Also Read: Video of Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister scolding staff over money transfer goes viral