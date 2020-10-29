Mumbai: Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend and gym partner Sunil Shukla approached Thursday the Bombay High Court. Sunil Shukla submitted a plea seeking a CBI probe into the actor’s former manager Disha Salian, who died in ‘suspicious circumstances’. Disha Salian, 28, died June 8 after falling off the 14th floor of a residential building in suburban Malad. Six days later 34-year-old Rajput was found hanging in his Bandra home.

In the petition, Shukla claimed that both Salian and Rajput died in ‘suspicious circumstances’. He said that the Mumbai police have not considered several aspects while probing Salian’s death.

“The petitioner (Shukla) has documentary evidence to prove that Disha Salian and Sushant Singh Rajput were in touch from March to April 2020,” the petition said. It added that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is already probing the death of Rajput. So Salian’s death case should be handed over to the central probe agency.

It should be stated here that the CBI has taken over the probe into Sushant’s death at the direction of the Supreme Court. Sushant’s father KK Singh has alleged that his son’s suicide was abetted by Rhea Chakraborty who was the actor’s girlfriend. Rhea on the other hand has filed an FIR against Sushant’s sister. She has alleged that they got him banned drugs which ultimately led to his death.