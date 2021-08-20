Bhubaneswar: Usually when a person dies, the person’s profile picture remains the same on his/her social media page. Well that is not the case with actor Sushant Singh Rajput who died allegedly by suicide June 14, 2020. A new picture uploaded on his Facebook profile had the netizens surprised, shocked and as well amazed. Some even termed the incident ‘miraculous’ and there were these obnoxious comments like ‘Sushant has come back from the dead’.

Whatever it may be, the fact is that the new picture has created a huge furore among netizens. Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Bandra apartment in June last year. His last movie Dil Bechara released a few months after his death and left many, who watched the movie, teary eyed. Since then many developments have taken place including the arrest of Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty on drug-related charges. Rhea is currently out on bail.

More of that later. The question is how was a new photo of Sushant uploaded on his Facebook profile? Does it mean ‘he has comeback from the dead’ was one of the comments among the 2,000-odd posted since the picture was uploaded a couple of days back.

Sources however, said that Sushant’s PR firm still handles all his social media accounts and so does a close friend. It is the friend who posted a new picture of Sushant. Whatever the case may be, the new picture proved that Sushant’s popularity hasn’t waned at all as comments started flooding in with great regularity.

However, if one delves a little into the matter, it will be seen that since his death there have been three occasions when Sushant’s profile photo has been changed. Sources have been quoted as saying that it has been done to keep the memory Sushant Singh Rajput alive.

As things however stand, diehard fans of Sushant however, believed that the actor ‘had come back from the dead’.