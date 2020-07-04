Hindi film industry members and fans alike are still trying to come to terms with actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise.

The talented 34-year-old star was found hanging at his Bandra residence in Mumbai June 14.

While the police have confirmed that Sushant did not leave any suicide note, close to 27 people have been interrogated to ascertain teh actor’s death.

Meanwhile, Sushant’s former colleagues, friends and family continue to pay tribute to the actor on social media, expressing their deep sorry and great reverence for him.

Susahnt’s sister Shweta Singh Kriti recently took to social media to share a heartbreaking photograph of the late actor with her daughter. The photo features Sushant holding her niece as she sports the most adorable of smiles.

“Sweethearts, Freyju with her Mamu (sic),” Shweta captioned the picture.

Earlier, Shweta had also shared a photo from their Patna home where Sushant’s last rites and rituals were performed.

“A Final love and positivity filled send-off to my little brother. Hope you always stay happy where ever you are…. we will always love you for eternity. #sushantsinghrajput (sic),” she wrote.

PNN