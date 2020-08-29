Mumbai: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) interrogated Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and Siddharth Pithani Friday.

Earlier, Rhea gave an interview to a news channel in which she revealed many things. Meanwhile, Shweta Singh Kirti, sister of Sushant Singh Rajput, raised some important questions on Rhea.

Shweta took to Twitter and posted a clip of Rhea talking about her Khar property. In her caption, she slammed the actress for saying that she can’t pay Rs 17,000 EMI for a Rs 72 lakh property but can hire one of the most expensive lawyers in India. She tweeted, “You are worried about how you will be paying 17,000 in EMI, please tell me how are you paying the most expensive lawyer of India you have hired?? #RheaTheLiar”

You are worried about how you will be paying 17,000 in EMI, please tell me how are you paying the most expensive lawyer of India you have hired?? #RheaTheLiar pic.twitter.com/ulGTWjnW5I — shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) August 28, 2020

In another post, Shweta shared a video of an eyewitness describing Sushant’s condition after his death demanding the arrest of the culprits. She wrote, “My god!! Listening to news like this breaks my heart a million times…what all they did with my brother. Please, please arrest them!!”

My God!! Listening to news like this breaks my heart a million times…what all they did with my brother. Please, please arrest them!! #ArrestCulpritsOfSSR pic.twitter.com/2fdU0n3lyj — shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) August 29, 2020

Rhea has hired famous lawyer Satish Manshinde to fight her case. Manashinde is the same lawyer who fought the case of Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt. Satish is one of the most well-known and expensive lawyers in the country.

The Central Bureau of Investigation Friday questioned Rhea here for over 10 hours and she has been asked to appear again.

According to CBI sources, agency officials questioned Rhea about her relationship with Sushant. The agency has summoned her again in the coming days.

