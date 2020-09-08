Mumbai: Shweta Singh Kirti, sister of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, has urged everyone to make Justice For Sushant a movement of the people.

Shweta took to Instagram, where she shared a posted a picture where half of Sushant’s face is photoshopped onto half the face of Lord Shiv.

She captioned the image: “Put up Billboards and flyers in front of your home, on your car. Split into groups and have peaceful car rallies and tag me. Let’s make it into People’s Movement! We will not stop till the justice is served! Let the power of God be with us!”

Shweta then used hashtags such as #UnitedForSSRJustice, #Billboards4SSR, #SatyagrahForSSR, #GlobalPrayers4SSR, #GodIsWithUs#HarHarMahadev, and #JaiShivShambu.

Sushant was found dead in his Bandra flat June 14. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is probing the death.