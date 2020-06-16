A couple of actors from Odisha got the opportunities to work with the late actor who share their experience with Arindam Ganguly of Orissa POST

Satya Ranjan acted with the late actor in Sonchiriya and he said, “I worked with Sushant for more than 75 days during shooting of Sonchiriya. He is comfortable with all the actors including small actors also. He was one of those rare actors who made the leap from small screen to big budget movies. He once said to us during shooting ‘playing hero is easy but playing character is difficult’. I am confused and shocked. RIP Sushant.”

Actor Amrit Kashap who worked with Sushant in Chhichhore said, “I was more than inspired to share screen with him in the movie. He was also a mechanical engineer like me. He would come to me and shake hands before every scene. Sushant was one of the few actors who never show the stardom on the set. I don’t know what his social media updates say. But whatever may be the issue, I hope at least now he is in a happy place.

Hindi film actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging at his Bandra apartment Sunday, police said. He was 34. His last screen appearance was “Chhichhore”, directed by Nitesh Tiwari.

“He has committed suicide at his residence in Bandra. He was found hanging today. We are investigating,” Manoj Sharma, additional commissioner of police, Western Region, said.

Rumours have been doing the rounds lately that despite the actor scoring a few hits in recent times, many of his staff members had left him because of his behaviour. Allegations of an unruly lifestyle were also being levelled.

Amitab Thakur Odisha’s IG (Operation) and Special Secretary, Home Department, for COVID-19 matters whose wife is rakhi sister of Sushant said he was Shocked beyond words. he wrote in social media “We had spoken some days ago. You had danced the maximum on my marriage. How could you do this RIP”