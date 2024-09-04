Mumbai: Hindi film actress Sushmita Sen’s elder daughter Renee Sen turned 25 Wednesday, and the actress couldn’t be happier.

Sushmita took to her Instagram to share a heartwarming post on her daughter’s birthday. The actress shared a video featuring throwback and new photos of Renee, herself, and the younger daughter Alisah Sen.

She also penned a long note in the caption, celebrating her daughter, whom she adopted in 2000.

The actress wrote in the caption, “#Beautiful. Happyyyyy Birthday my first love @reneesen47. And my love at first sight!!! This song will forever play in my heart…carrying you…humming along…waiting ever so impatiently, for you to call me ‘Maa’. I thank God, for gifting me YOU!!! Beyond precious you remain”.

She further mentioned, “Sooooo sooooo proud of you & all your accomplishments…and it’s only just begun!!! I love you Shona!!! #duggadugga #Maa @alisahsen47 #partytime #birthdaygirl”.

Sushmita is a proud mother and has raised her daughters by inculcating her traits of strength, power and compassion that personify the actress. She adopted Renee in 2000 when she herself was 24, and her second daughter Alisah in 2010.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sushmita was last seen in the International Emmy nominated series ‘Aarya’ in which she essays the titular role.

She was also seen in the streaming biographical drama ‘Taali: Bajaungi Nahi, Bajwaungi’ in which she essayed the role of the transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant. The series, directed by Ravi Jadhav, covers the key moments in the life and struggle of Mumbai-based transgender activist Gauri Sawant.

In 2022, it was reported that the actress was dating Lalit Modi when the latter posted pictures of himself holidaying with the actress. Sushmita, however, refuted Lalit’s claims, and maintained a dignified silence on the matter.