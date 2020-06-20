Mumbai: In less than a year, actress Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev Sen’s marriage with Telly actress Charu Asopa seems to have hit choppy waters.

After a four-month courtship, the couple had a court marriage June 7 last year, followed by a grand Hindu wedding in Goa June 16. However, their relationship seems to have hit choppy waters as reports suggest that the two are not even living together anymore.

While Rajeev has flown to Delhi after a fight with Charu, the latter has now dropped his surname from her social media accounts. The decision has further fuelled rumours of trouble in their marriage.

A source close to the couple tells us, “Charu and Rajeev had serious compatibility issues right from the beginning. Things finally came to a head and Rajeev left for Delhi. The two have not been in touch since then. While Charu has dropped his surname on social media, he has blocked her from all channels of communication.”

Charu didn’t respond to our calls and text messages, but Rajeev told us, “No comments. I don’t want to talk about it. I am enjoying being in Delhi and am so much at peace.”

Talking about her past, Charu got engaged to Neeraj Malviya, who played her brother on ‘Mere Angne Mein’, in February 2016. They were all set to tie the knot a year later. However, the relationship wasn’t meant to be.