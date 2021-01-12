Bhubaneswar: Sushmita Sen’s daughter Renee is now a part of the film fraternity. Renee who has always dreamt about acting made her debut with the short film Suttabaazi. It is a film highlighting a family’s experience during the lockdown. The 21-year-old Renee plays the role of a girl, who is desperate to smoke, but cannot do so because all the family members are confined inside. However, even though it is a 15-minute film, Renee has amply demonstrated her acting skills.

Directed by young filmmaker Kabeer Khurana (known in festival circles for his award-winning shorts), the youth-centric film sees Renee portraying a rebellious young adult as she navigates being stuck at home with her conservative family, played by Rahul Vohra and Komal Chhabria. She plays ‘Diya’ a gen-Z social media influencer who struggles to overcome a massive generational gap with her boomer parents, and is a stressed out chain-smoker.

See trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JxCvPMOnFXQ&feature=youtu.be

“It’s a very simple and relatable story of every family that revolves around the pandemic. It gives a very important message which is to not seek validation from others—that’s what drew me to it, the simplicity of the story,” Renee has been quoted as saying by ‘Vogue’. She confessed that she found herself relating to Diya ‘minus the smoking part’. “It’s the little things that were a lot like me which made it more relatable and real for me to be and do,” Renee added.

In fact, Sushmita too was keen on Renee’s debut project being done autonomously. And what was her reaction to her daughter’s first film? “She was emotional, happy, but mostly proud that I did it on my own,” Renee said. She also said that Sushmita made it clear to her, Renee, that just because she is a privileged person she should not take things for granted.