Mumbai: Two players from Odisha, Sushree Dibyadarshini and Madhuri Mehta have found place in the teams announced for T20 Challenger Trophy. The tournament will be played January 4 to 11 in Cuttack.

Sushree has been selected to the India B team that will be led by Smriti Mandhana while Madhuri is in the India C team that will be captained by Veda Krishnamurthy. The India A team will be led by Harmanpreet Kaur.

The squads were picked Monday after a meeting of the All-India Women’s Selection Committee, a BCCI release stated. The selection committee named 14 players each in all three squads.

Squads:

India A: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Shivali Shinde (wicket-keeper), Jasia Akhtar, Priya Puniya, Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Sneh Rana, Mansi Joshi, Meghna Singh, Komal Jhanjhad, Meenu Mani, Radha Yadav and Bharati Fulmali.

India B: Smriti Mandhana (captain), Sushma Verma (wicket-keeper), R Kalpana (wicket-keeper), Vanitha VR, Jemimah Rodrigues, Anuja Patil, Poonam Yadav, Pooja Vastrakar, Shikha Pandey, Renuka Singh, Anjali Sarvani, Sushri Dibyadarshini, TP Kanwar and Richa Ghosh

India C: Veda Krishnamurthy (captain), Nuzhat Parween (wicket-keeper), Shafali Verma (wicket-keeper), Yastika Bhatiya, D Hemlatha, Harleen Deol, Manali Dakshini, Jincy George, Arundhati Reddy, Monica Patel, Vrushali Bhagat, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Tanushree Sarkar, and Madhuri Mehta.

