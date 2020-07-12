Kabisuryanagar: Coronavirus situation in Kabisuryanagar block and Kabisuryanagar NAC areas in Ganjam district continues to deteriorate with each passing day, if official numbers are anything to go by.

With panic setting in, people here are getting reluctant to go to hospital to get their swabs tested, even when they have mild symptoms. Many such persons have said that they are not going to hospitals to avoid contracting coronavirus infection.

The block and NAC areas Saturday reported four and seven fresh COVID-19 positive cases respectively. Till Saturday, the tallies of the block and NAC were 117 and 100 respectively. And the total number of patients so far recovered from both the block and NAC areas is 150. These two areas have so far reported eight COVID-19 deaths including two teachers.

According to locals, suspected patients not turning up for voluntary swab test, NAC and the affected panchayat areas not getting disinfected, teams not being formed for disposal of COVID-19 bodies, home quarantined persons roaming free in markets could prove costly for the district administration in the days to come.

