Udala: A man accused of stealing cooking gas cylinders died after being beaten up by villagers black and blue at Bisipur under the police limits in Mayurbhanj district late Tuesday night, prompting police to detain more than 10 residents for questioning.

According to police, two men, identified as Bapi Kohlara and Kahnu Madhei of Deula village under Khunta police limits, allegedly entered Bisipur to steal gas cylinders from two homes.

As they attempted to leave the village with the cylinders, residents confronted them.

The locals questioned the duo about their late-night presence and, upon discovering the alleged theft, assaulted them with sticks and bamboo poles.

Both of them sustained serious injuries. Udala police arrived at the scene after receiving information and took the injured to Udala Hospital.

Kohlara succumbed to his injuries shortly after admission. Madhei remains in custody at the police station, where he is being interrogated.

Police said Kohlara’s body has been sent to the medical college for a post-mortem.

Officers noted multiple injuries on his body and are investigating the exact cause of death, including where and how the fatal blows were inflicted.

Following the death, the victim’s wife, Parbati Kohlara, lodged a police complaint alleging that her husband had been beaten to death without any provocation.

She stated that her husband worked at a local gas agency and was engaged in cylinder delivery, claiming he had gone to collect a cylinder as part of his duties.

Police have registered a case (441/25) and detained more than 10 villagers for questioning as they probe all aspects of the incident. The investigation is underway.