Sundargarh: A suspected case of food poisoning claimed four lives and left over 20 others ill after they attended a post-funeral ritual feast at Nuadihi village under Hemgiri block in Odisha’s Sundargarh district, reports stated Sunday.

The deceased were identified as Mangal Sai Nayak of Nuadihi village and Raibari Pradhan from Hemgiri in Sundargarh district, and Ullas Khadia of Sunakhain village under Atabira panchayat and Sukanti Khadia from neighbouring Jharsuguda district.

According to reports, several attendees started suffering from vomiting, stomach pain and diarrhoea shortly after consuming food served at the feast.

Sundargarh Chief District Medical Officer Suresh Chandra Mohanty said around 28 people fell sick from the suspected food poisoning. Of them, six were referred to a hospital in Sundargarh and one to VIMSAR, Burla.

“After attending a funeral feast in Sundargarh district two days ago, some people developed diarrhoea-like symptoms. We have sent a medical team to the village, and food samples have been sent for laboratory testing,” Jharsuguda Collector Chavan Kunal Motiram said.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Mukesh Mahaling expressed grief over the incident.

“I am deeply saddened and heartbroken to learn about the deaths after consumption of food at a ‘shraddha’ in Nuadihi village under Hemgir block of Sundargarh district,” he said, wishing a speedy recovery to those undergoing treatment.