Dubai: A suspected Israeli airstrike hit the gate of Iran’s notorious Evin prison in Tehran, Iranian state television reported Monday. Iranian media speculated the strike may be from a drone.

The report shared what appeared to be black-and-white-surveillance footage of the strike. The prison is known for holding dual nationals and Westerners, often used by Iran as bargaining chips in negotiations with the West.

Israel did not immediately acknowledge carrying out the strike.

Evin also has specialised units for political prisoners and those with Western ties, run by the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, which answers only to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

AP