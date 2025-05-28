Rourkela: Suspected Maoists Tuesday allegedly looted a truckload of explosives being transported to a stone quarry in Odisha’s Sundargarh district.

Sources said a group of masked and armed persons detained a truck carrying about 200 packets of gelatin in a forested area under the K Balang police station limits.

The place, considered a Maoist hotbed, is in close vicinity of the Saranda forests in the adjacent West Singhbhum district of Jharkhand.

The explosive-laden vehicle was on its way to Banko from Badgaon.

The suspected Maoists held the truck driver at gunpoint before looting the explosives, local sources said.

When contacted, Odisha DGP YB Khurania neither confirmed nor denied Maoist involvement in the incident.

PTI