Baripada: A suspected poacher was arrested with arms and ammunition from the Similipal National Park in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district, officials said Thursday.

Baiga Ho was nabbed by a petrol team of the Similipal Tiger Reserve in Jenabil range of the park on Wednesday night, they said.

A country-made gun and ammunitions were seized from him, field director of Similipal Tiger Reserve T Ashok Kumar said.

However, four people accompanying Baigo could manage to flee during the arrest, he said.

A case was registered and an investigation underway, he added.

PTI