Baripada: A suspected poacher was arrested with arms and ammunition from the Similipal National Park in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district, officials said Thursday.
Baiga Ho was nabbed by a petrol team of the Similipal Tiger Reserve in Jenabil range of the park on Wednesday night, they said.
A country-made gun and ammunitions were seized from him, field director of Similipal Tiger Reserve T Ashok Kumar said.
However, four people accompanying Baigo could manage to flee during the arrest, he said.
A case was registered and an investigation underway, he added.
PTI
Leave a Reply