New Delhi: Suspended Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor Tahir Hussain has moved a bail application claiming that he is innocent and was falsely implicated in the case pertaining to violence in northeast Delhi.

Communal clashes had broken out in the area in February after violence between citizenship law supporters and protesters had spiraled out of control leaving 53 people dead.

Hussain and two others, Gulfam and Tanvir, were arrested for attempting to murder and criminal conspiracy on a complaint. The former AAP councillor has six other FIRs registered in his name and is currently in judicial custody.

Seeking bail, Hussain, through his counsel Javed Ali, stated: “The applicant is neither directly nor indirectly involved in the case. The FIR merely mentions that certain acts of violence were taking place from the house of the applicant at the time when the complainant got injured, rather than the applicant himself firing the shots.”

He pleaded the court to grant him bail on the grounds that no recovery of gun, bullets or even empty cartridges have been made from him by the police.

The bail plea states that police does not have a “single piece of evidence” to prove Hussain’s role in the alleged crime. “The applicant is an innocent person who has been falsely implicated in the case.”

“So many of the answers that he had given to the questions posed to him by the police were either omitted or twisted in order to suit their version for falsely implicating the applicant in the present case,” the plea added.

Hussain, however, showed his willingness to “cooperate with the police to unearth the conspiracy and bring to book the real preparators of the crime”, not tamper with the evidence, interfere with investigation or abscond.

“The accused has never been implicated in any other case as he does not have any criminal antecedents except this one,” Hussain submitted in the bail plea.

Besides this, Delhi Police had recently booked him under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in a case related to communal violence in the area. Two Jamia Millia Islamia students and former JNU student Umar Khalid have also been named in the same FIR.

IANS