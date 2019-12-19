Chitrakonda: Tribals of Chitrakonda Swabhiman area in Malkangiri district have united again for development of this region and protested against government apathy, a report said.

According to sources, the state government has been neglecting them and has done nothing beyond constructing the Gurupriya Setu. They have demanded establishment of high schools and colleges for better education of tribal children and setting up of hospitals in the region.

In the absence of forest land pattas and caste certificates, their children are unable to take admission into ashram schools, tribals lamented. They have sought immediate attention of the state administration.

Bogus developmental work in Swabhiman Anchal is going on at a snail’s pace, they alleged. “The district administration should provide us adequate facilities for out education, road communication, healthcare, drinking water and farming. Now, we have started fighting for our own interests and our own development,” tribals raged.