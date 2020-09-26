Chitrakonda: People of Swabhiman Anchal (earlier known as cut-off area) are deprived of various facilities. Upset over this, hundreds of tribals from six panchayats organised a prajameli (public meeting) at Panasaput village under Chitrakonda block in Malkangiri district Thursday.

They pressed for nine demands. The major demand is creation of more work scope under the MGNREGS when they have been facing difficulties in the pandemic.

“All should be given work during the COVID-19 times. The government should provide 200-workdays to each beneficiary to tackle the pandemic induced miseries,” they said.

Tribals residents of Panasput, Jantri, Andirapalli, Gajulumamudi, Jodamaba and Muduliguda submitted a memorandum to the BDO, pointing out nine demands.

Their demands included primary health centre in each panchayat, appointment of MBBS doctors and ventilators, 200 workdays under MGNREGS, provision of cash bank payment, waiver of agriculture loans and payments of pension to all differently abled persons and widows.

The other demands are hike of wages to Rs 500 and steps to create self-employment opportunities for unemployed youths.

They observed that MGNREGS should be properly to ensure work scope for the people as COVID-19 has impacted all their activities.

“This area has no banking facilities. In view of this, the administration needs to make weekly cash payment to the beneficiaries,” they added.

“Since people have in fact not good scope of earning, the loans of the people should be waived to alleviate their financial burden at this critical time,” they noted.

