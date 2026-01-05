Bhubaneswar: Swachh Sathis who achieve 90 per cent collection of user fees will receive special incentive of Rs 5,000, announced Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Mayor Sulochana Das recently.

While extending New Year greetings to the Swachh Sathis at a meeting, the Mayor advised them to ensure the collection of user fees from permanent residents, traders, commercial establishments, educational institutions, various organisations and industries fixed by BMC in 2018.

After the meeting concluded, Swachh Sathis attended a training session on the same day at Ekamra Hall. The training programme was attended by officials including BMC’s Sanitation Standing Committee chairman Biranchi Narayan Mahasupakar, Taxation Standing Committee Chairman Rajkishore Das, Grievance Standing Committee chairperson Binayini Jena, Additional Commissioner Ratnakar Sahu and Deputy Commissioner (Sanitation) N Ganesh Babu among others.

At the meeting, Swachh Sathis were also made aware about Swachh Survekshan 2026. “Work diligently so that in the current year, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation secures a place among the top three cleanest cities in the country,” Das advised.