Bhubaneswar: Senior leader of ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and Cabinet Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain Tuesday made a statement supporting of the Bharat bandh called by various trade unions, Wednesday.

“Unemployment and economic slowdown have gripped the country… people are suffering. Labourers, students and farmers have been attacked. ‘Sabka Vinas’ is taking place instead of ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas’. We are extending our support to the farmers and labourers who have given the bandh call,” Swain told reporters here this morning.

The BJP quickly reacted to Swain’s statement and said it shows double standard of the BJD, who had supported the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) in the Parliament.

After receiving criticism, Swain clarified that his statement was not the stand of his party.

“My statement in the media a little while ago comes from the fact that I am the working president of Hind Mazdoor Sabha and taking up the plight of the labourers and working class is my moral duty. However, this has in no way any bearing on the BJD’s decision to either support or oppose tomorrow’s strike,” the minister said in a tweet.

Swain further said he would accept and respect whatever decision is taken by the party supremo and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in this regard.

Central trade unions INTUC, AITUC, HMS, CITU, AIUTUC, TUCC, SEWA, AICCTU, LPF, UTUC along with various sectoral independent federations and associations have called a nationwide strike January 8 to protest against the government’s “anti-people” policies.