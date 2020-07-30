Puri: Swarga Dwar at Puri town in this district has been undergoing facelift operation. Collector Balwant Singh reviewed Swarga Dwar premises Wednesday and took stock of the current infrastructure.

The state government had earlier sanctioned Rs five crore for the purpose. Old structures within its premises were removed and Bhumi Pujan was conducted before taking up restoration work. Emphasis will be given that, people coming here from far-off places for cremation of their near and dear ones take back no bitter experience.

However, the restoration work has got delayed following the COVID-19 outbreak in the district. Singh directed the contract firm to accelerate restoration and beautification works as well. All facilities will be made available under one roof through a single-window system.

Later in the afternoon, a sitting of local cremators was held at Gandhi Ghat in the town. Singh emphasised to improve their standard of living and provide them blanket coverage of life insurance.

14 Pindis (altars) will be constructed for cremation purpose, on the premises. Each Pindi will be covered up with individual sheds. Similarly, a bathing Ghat will be constructed on the sea shore.

The ambitious renovation plan includes construction of a road over bridge (ROB) from Swarga Dwar side to sea shore, in order to facilitate hassle free movement amid traffic snarls. Exceptional design of the main entrance will be done, official sources informed.

Executive officer of Puri Municipality Bijaya Kumar Dash, including project director Odisha Bridge and Construction Corporation Limited (OBCC) Puri division Prabhat Panigrahy and its technical advisor Siddharth Shankar Rai accompanied the district Collector.

Notably, the public cremation ground is otherwise considered as most auspicious place for Hindus and is believed to be gateway to heaven. Of late, it was brought under master plan of the pilgrimage city.

Few months back, the state government had chalked out a master development plan to renovate Swarga Dwar, somewhat similar with that of Vaikuntha Mahaprasthanam crematorium in Telangana.

PNN