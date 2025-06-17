Nuapada: For the first time, the flavourful Amrapalli mangoes grown in Odisha’s Nuapada district have been exported to Germany, a source said Tuesday.

According to the source, the mangoes were cultivated by the Maa Thakurani Producers Group from Durkamunda village in Boden block, with support from the district horticulture department.

A consignment of 11 quintals of Amrapalli mangoes was flagged off Monday by District Collector Madhusudan Dash from the Titlagarh railway station. The produce will be routed through Kolkata before heading to Germany.

PNN