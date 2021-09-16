Bhubaneswar: Faking his own kidnapping proved costly for a Swiggy delivery agent as the Commissionerate Police arrested him Thursday.

The accused has been identified as Patitapaban Prusty. Despite being married, he cooked his kidnap drama to elope with his lover.

After tracking him down in Madhya Pradesh, the police have brought him back to Odisha. His statement was subsequently recorded at Dhauli police station.

Notably, Prusty had staged his kidnapping drama September 11 night. His family members lodged a report at Dhauli police station alleging that he had been kidnapped from a spot near Daya river.

Later, his shoes, purse, wallet, T-shirt, and knife were all seized from the spot. Besides this, his wife too received a voice message from him, informing her that he had been kidnapped. All these things made the police and his family members believe the drama to be true.

However, another report lodged by the parents of a girl from Balanga region of Puri district at Gop police station accusing Patitapaban of kidnapping their daughter exposed the entire plot.

The police started an investigation from this angle and tracked him down in Madhya Pradesh.

The investigation further revealed that Patitapaban had developed a relationship with the girl during his visit to his relative’s house, which is close to the girl’s house. Even after his marriage, he had been in touch with the girl. And they finally decided to elope.

Notably, Patitapaban married Ahalya Parida from Maliatutha village under Ramachandi police limits in Puri district’s eight months ago. They stayed in a rented house in Dhauli area, on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar city.

