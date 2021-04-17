Coronavirus cases in India have touched a new all-time high. Cases across states are surging in high numbers, pushing the healthcare system to the verge of collapse. In a much worse shape than when the first wave of coronavirus hit us last year, the virus is also causing a plethora of symptoms, including some unusual ones.

Last year, the first wave of coronavirus had also caused us a lot of damage. Now, the new variants of the virus have raised concerns. According to experts, the virus has become more contagious, which is causing an increase in cases.

It is therefore important in such times that we should aware of the symptoms. People suffering from COVID-19 may have different symptoms, but most of them are those that are seen in positive cases.

Smalls and Test: Loss of smell is the most obscure and perhaps people are seeing the weirdest symptoms with the COVID-19. Anosmia has become an indicator of how severe the corona virus can be. For some, it may precede fever or may be the only symptom of COVID. It takes a long time to recover. After diagnosis, it takes six to seven weeks to recover.

Sore throat: Throat itching, swelling may be a sign of sore throat. It is one of the most common symptoms in COVID-19 infection, seen in more than 52 percent of cases globally. The sore throat feels like your throat actually hurts. Some experience mild irritation or itching, which may be more due to swallowing food or water.

Fatigue: Cough and sore throat, UK experts have observed that many COVID-19 patients are now reporting weakness as an early sign of infection. Fatigue is a common sign in any viral infection, whereas in COVID cases, it can be very difficult to deal with. Since COVID brings many symptoms as a standalone infection and tiredness can often be the result of the same.

Muscle and body ache: The number of people reporting muscle pain as a symptom of COVID is increasing. Muscle pain, joint pain, body pain, all can be signs of the virus. Migraine is the main cause of muscle pain and body aches, a result of the virus attacking vital muscle fibers and tissue linings. Inflammation during infection can also cause joint pain, weakness, and body pan. Fever, extreme cold or abnormally cold feeling may be a sign of the virus. In fact, chills with low grade fever may be a sign of infection in the early days. Nausea and vomiting (nausea) and vomiting are now seen as a sign of infection in the early days. Diarrhea can also be a sign of infection.