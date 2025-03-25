New Delhi: Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni was not quite convinced about the need for the Impact Player rule when it was first introduced in the IPL but now sees it as a part of T20 cricket’s evolution.

The 43-year-old, who remains a talismanic figure for the Chennai Super Kings despite relinquishing captaincy last year, said he does not consider himself an Impact Player as he remains the first-choice wicketkeeper of his side.

“When this rule was implemented, I felt it wasn’t really needed at that time. In a way, it helps me, but at the same time, it doesn’t. I still do my wicket-keeping, so I am not an impact player,” Dhoni told ‘JioStar’.

“I have to be involved in the game. A lot of people say the rule has led to more high-scoring games. I believe it’s more due to the conditions and the comfort level of players,” he added.

The rule has been criticised by the likes of India’s Test and ODI skipper Rohit Sharma and star all-rounder Hardik Pandya, both of whom believe that it can affect the growth of all-rounders as teams tend to choose big-hitting batters for this role.

Dhoni said the rule does give teams the comfort of an extra batter for crunch situations.

“The number of runs being scored isn’t just because of an extra batsman. It’s about the mindset, teams now have the comfort of an extra batter, so they play more aggressively,” he said.

“It’s not that all four or five extra batters are being used, it’s just the confidence of having them. This is how T20 cricket has evolved,” he added.