New Delhi: Namibia scored a competitive 156 for eight against the Netherlands in their T20 World Cup match Tuesday.

Asked to bat first, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton made 42 off 38 balls and Jan Frylinck got 30 in 26 deliveries for Namibia.

Skipper Gerhard Erasmus blazed away to a nine-ball 18 before JJ Smit scored 22 off 15 balls to prop up Namibia.

Logan van Beek and Bas de Leede picked up two wickets each for THE Netherlands.

Brief scores:

Namibia: 156/8 in 20 overs (Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton 42, Jan Frylinck 30; Logan van Beek 2/13, Bas de Leede 2/20).