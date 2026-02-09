Ahmedabad: South Africa defeated Canada by 57 runs in their opening match of the T20 World Cup Monday.

Skipper Aiden Markram made a 32-ball 59 as South Africa posted 213 for four and then limited Canada to 156 for 8 in 20 overs.

Apart from Markram, Ryan Rickelton (33), Quinton de Kock (25), Tristan Stubbs (34) and David Miller (39) also made useful contributions after being asked to take first strike.

Navneet Dhaliwal (64) was the top scorer for Canada.

Lungi Ngidi (4/31) was the most successful bowler for SA.

Brief Scores:

South Africa: 213 for 4 in 20 overs (Aiden Markram 59; Ansh Patel 3/31).

Canada: 156-8 in 20 overs (Navneet Dhaliwal 64; Lungi Ngidi 4/31)